BugFest: A Celebration of Arthropods

Stink bugs, moths, fireflies, and caterpillars are just a few of the creepy crawlers featured at Bugfest, a showcase of more than 100 exhibits about an array of arthropods at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dan Dombrowski, veterinarian and coordinator of living collections at the Museum; Matt Bertone, entomologist with North Carolina State University’s plant disease and insect clinic; and Julie Urban, assistant director of the Museum’s genomics and microbiology laboratory and co-principal investigator on the planthopper research study.