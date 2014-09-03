American Tobacco Turns 10
Items from the old American Tobacco Campus.
WUNC - Hady Mawajdeh
Lucky Strike Cigarettes predating World War One.
Hady Mawajdeh
Vintage Lucky Strikes
WUNC - Hady Mawajdeh
Vintage Cigarette Case (exterior).
WUNC - Hady Mawajdeh
Vintage Cigarette Case (interior).
WUNC - Hady Mawajdeh
The State of Things Live at The Full Frame Theater
WUNC
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the American Tobacco Historic Campus revitalization in downtown Durham. The businesses and retail stores occupy a space that was once the epicenter of the tobacco industry.
Host Frank Stasio talks with former American Tobacco employee Richard Clements about the rise, fall and rebirth of the area.
The conversation continues with ATHD developer and Capitol Broadcasting Company CEO Jim Goodmon; Bull City Forward founder Christopher Gergen; city and regional planning professor at UNC-Chapel Hill Mai Thi Nguyen; Walter magazine editor and general manager Liza Roberts; and Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn.