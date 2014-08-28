Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Possible Outcomes Of North Carolina Turning Down Medicaid Expansion

North Carolina will be missing out on $51 billion from Mediciad because they chose not to expand coverage.
http://eofdreams.com/money.html
/

    

Lawmakers in North Carolina decided to not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. 

The expansion would have covered an additional 400,000 people in the state. Some hospitals are now facing possible layoffs and others might close down entirely. A new report shows the state might lose $51 billion over the next 10 years. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Asheville Citizen-Timesreporter Jon Ostendorff about the decision and the potential repercussions.

Tags

The State of ThingsHealth CareMedicaidMedicaid ExpansionAshevilleMission HiltThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio