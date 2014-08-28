Possible Outcomes Of North Carolina Turning Down Medicaid Expansion

Lawmakers in North Carolina decided to not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The expansion would have covered an additional 400,000 people in the state. Some hospitals are now facing possible layoffs and others might close down entirely. A new report shows the state might lose $51 billion over the next 10 years. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Asheville Citizen-Timesreporter Jon Ostendorff about the decision and the potential repercussions.