The State of Things

Poetry As Storytelling And Healing

Triad poets are gaining local and national recognition for their creative approaches to poetry and poetry-inspired community work. 

Terri Kirby Erickson’s new collection A Lake of Light and Clouds (Press 53/2014) was recently featured on Garrison Keillor’s The Writer’s AlmanacJacinta White brought the national One City, One Prompt program to the Triad to engage people of all ages in writing on the same prompt: begin again. And Joseph Mills teaches creative writing and literature at the UNC School of the Arts. His fifth collection of poetry, This Miraculous Turning (Press 53/2014), will be released next month.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Erickson, Williams and Mills about their own writing and how they work to inspire poetry in others.

Poetry, Poetry Workshop, Creative Writing, UNC School of the Arts, Triad
