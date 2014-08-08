Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Expansion Of Video Games

A new study finds that video gamers' vision may be better than that non-gamers.
Rebecca Pollard via flickr, Creative Commons
/

Note: This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired June 4, 2014.

When many people hear the words “video game,” they think of a stereotypical geeky teenage boy. But that image does not represent the true industry.

Women account for nearly half of the gaming population and more than a third of gamers are over the age of 36. Video games have expanded into an art form that produces complex narratives, cultural critiques and symphony soundtracks.

Host Frank Stasio talks with academic and industry experts: Nick Taylor,  professor of digital media at North Carolina State University; Janelle Bonanno, editor-in-chief of Defy Media's Gamefront.com; and Katherine Hayles, literature professor at Duke University and co-creator of the game "Speculat1on.”

