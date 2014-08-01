What Five Towns Named Milton Tell Us About America

There are more than 20 towns and cities in the United States named Milton—from the 200-person Milton, North Carolina, to the 25,000-person suburb of Boston called Milton, Massachusetts.

The new experimental performance project MILTON looks at what five of these places tell us about what it means to be an American. The piece combines spoken word and song inspired by in-depth interviews with local residents, artifacts from each town and scale models of their important landmarks. The performance will be staged in each town before expanding to bigger cities. It makes its world premiere in Milton, North Carolina next weekend.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Katie Pearl, co-artistic director of PearlDamour and co-creator and director of the play; Jean Scott, author of the “Milton Memories” column in the Caswell Messenger, and longtime Miltonian Vanessa Richmond-Graves, also known as Twinkle.