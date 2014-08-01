Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Five Towns Named Milton Tell Us About America

1 of 6
A constellation of Miltons around the country.
PearlDamour
2 of 6
Historic downtown Milton in Milton, North Carolina.
PearlDamour
3 of 6
An old house in Milton, Louisiana.
PearlDamour
4 of 6
The Blue Hill Meterological Observatory in Milton, Massachusetts.
PearlDamour
5 of 6
The headquarters of the Milton Courier in Milton, Wisconsin.
PearlDamour
6 of 6
Skies over the Blue Mountains in Milton-Freewater, Oregon.
PearlDamour

  There are more than 20 towns and cities in the United States named Milton—from the 200-person Milton, North Carolina, to the 25,000-person suburb of Boston called Milton, Massachusetts.

The new experimental performance project MILTON looks at what five of these places tell us about what it means to be an American. The piece combines spoken word and song inspired by in-depth interviews with local residents, artifacts from each town and scale models of their important landmarks. The performance will be staged in each town before expanding to bigger cities.  It makes its world premiere in Milton, North Carolina next weekend

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Katie Pearl, co-artistic director of PearlDamour and co-creator and director of the play; Jean Scott, author of the “Milton Memories” column in the Caswell Messenger, and longtime Miltonian Vanessa Richmond-Graves, also known as Twinkle. 

Tags

The State of ThingsMiltonExperimental TheaterPlayPerformanceSmall TownThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
See stories by Phoebe Judge