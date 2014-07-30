Remembering Watergate With John Dean, Rufus Edmisten and Gene Boyce

Four decades ago, Richard Nixon became the first United States president to resign. For many historians, the Watergate scandal marked the beginning of the end of Nixon’s tenure. And his departure from the White House marked the beginning of a loss of public trust in government.

Host Frank Stasio and political junkie Ken Rudin talk with three men who played integral roles in the Watergate hearings: Rufus Edmisten served as deputy chief counsel to the Watergate committee; Gene Boyce served as assistant majority counsel on the Watergate Committee; and John Dean served as legal counsel to President Nixon. His latest book is The Nixon Defense: What He Knew and When He Knew It (Viking/2014). He will speak at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on August 5 at 7:30pm.