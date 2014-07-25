Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Child Poverty Rate Rising In North Carolina

When children are living in poverty, it can have long-term consequences for their health, education and their own economic status. 

But in many cases, their families don’t have access to social services, or know where to get help. 

The Annie E. Casey Foundation released its latest Kids Count report this week. It tracks several indicators about the well-being of children across the country. And it says some conditions are improving, but the number of North Carolina children living in poverty has risen to more than one in four.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Casey Blake, a reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times who has written about poverty and youth homelessness; Ryan Fehrman, executive director of Genesis Home in Durham, which supports families with homeless children; and Laila Bell, research director at NC Child, the group that helped compile data for the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

