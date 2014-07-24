Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

UNC Scientists Help Identify Genetic Markers For Schizophrenia

Scientists have been working for decades to understand the underlying causes of schizophrenia, one of the most common and most debilitating mental disorders. 

This week, more than 300 researchers from around the world, including those at UNC-Chapel Hill, published a study that identifies more than 100 genetic markers tied to a risk for schizophrenia. 

The research is a move towards finding new ways to fight a disorder that has no clear treatment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Patrick Sullivan of the UNC School of Medicine, co-author of the study and principal investigator of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium.

The State of ThingsSchizophreniaThe State of Things
