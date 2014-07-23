Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Bed And Breakfast Murder Mystery

When Beth McKenzie's grandmother passed away, she left behind a hefty nursing home bill and a dilapidated mansion, and it was up to Beth to figure out what to do. But luckily, she had a plan. 

She would open a charming bed and breakfast in and old southern mansion and settle back into life in a small town. But then her first guest is murdered and everything begins to unravel. The story is the premise of Doing It at the Dixie Dew (Minotaur Books/2014), an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery by Pittsboro-based author Ruth Moose

Host Frank Stasio talks with Moose about her debut novel.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
