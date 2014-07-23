A Bed And Breakfast Murder Mystery

When Beth McKenzie's grandmother passed away, she left behind a hefty nursing home bill and a dilapidated mansion, and it was up to Beth to figure out what to do. But luckily, she had a plan.

She would open a charming bed and breakfast in and old southern mansion and settle back into life in a small town. But then her first guest is murdered and everything begins to unravel. The story is the premise of Doing It at the Dixie Dew (Minotaur Books/2014), an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery by Pittsboro-based author Ruth Moose.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Moose about her debut novel.