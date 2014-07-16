Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Audio Under the Stars

Audio Under the Stars
Live storytelling events have increased in popularity recently, but audio listening parties are still relatively rare. A monthly event called "Audio Under the Stars" seeks to change that in Durham.

Its organizers see audio stories as vehicles to other times and occasions for social engagement. The latest installment, "Fish Out Of Water: Stories of misfits, oddballs, mariners and real fish", is Friday at 8pm at SPECTRE Arts in Durham.

Below is a taste of the kind of stories "Audio Under the Stars" showcases. 

Audio Under the Stars
Elizabeth Fritz recalls Durham in the 1950s. Produced by Elizabeth Friend.

Host Frank Stasio talks with organizers Elizabeth Friend and Jenny Morgan.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsStorytellingDurham
