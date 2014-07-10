Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Michael Jordan: The Origins Of A North Carolina Legend

Jordan regularly stuck out his tongue during drives to the basket
Jason H. Smith
Michael Jordan during his years as a North Carolina Tar Heel
Basket Streaming
Jordan soars from the foul line during a dunk contest in 1988
Cliff

North Carolina has produced countless sports stars over the years but none with the global recognition of native son Michael Jordan. 

He dazzled sportscasters and sports fans first in Chapel Hill, and then around the world as the NBA’s greatest player. 

But through all the championships, MVP awards, and All-Star games, Jordan kept many personal issues to himself. He faced overt racism, allegations of sexual assault in his immediate family, and criticism of his gambling habit. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with sports writer Roland Lazenby about his new biography, Michael Jordan: The Life (Little, Brown and Company, 2014).

Here are some legendary Michael Jordan highlights from the montage included at the beginning of this segment.

http://youtu.be/qsu5R9-UxZM

http://youtu.be/9AOE9Gpv6Ho

http://youtu.be/vafgAVSrTQ8

