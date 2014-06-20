Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Gigabit Internet New To Four NC Cities

Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Winston-Salem have signed on to an agreement with AT&T for high-speed fiber optic Internet service. The service operates at one gigabit per second, which translates to 25 song downloads per second. Still can't wrap your head around the incredible speed of fiber? Check out this video that uses water to demonstrate.

This ultra-fast Internet service is not new everywhere in the state. The cities of Wilson and Salisbury started working on their own fiber systems years ago. That was before a 2011 state law restricted municipalities from building publicly-owned broadband networks. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lauren Ohnesorge, Triangle Business Journal reporter, and Paul Jones, Information and Library Science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

