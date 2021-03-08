Fiber Optics

-
History tends to repeat itself, and when it comes to new technology, the adage could not be more true. As with the advent of railroads and electricity,…
The North Carolina League of Municipalities is pushing state lawmakers to help expand high-speed Internet access, particularly in rural areas. The group…
What began as a fiber optic network for a more efficient traffic light system in Greensboro could mean better Internet access for the Triad. Greensboro…
Raleigh, Cary, Durham and Winston-Salem have signed on to an agreement with AT&T for high-speed fiber optic Internet service. The service operates at one…
The city of Wilson has finished installing a fiber optic Internet system. It's the first such project in North Carolina that will provide the city of…
The town of Holly Springs is interested in laying a fiber optic network that could lead to super high-speed Internet for local residents and businesses.…