The State of Things

Driving The American Dream

The 1957 Chevy was once the American Dream on wheels. It represented the easy life with backyard barbecues in suburban neighborhoods. But over time, its meaning has changed along with American values.

A new book, "Auto Biography: A Classic Car, An Outlaw Motorhead, and 57 Years of the American Dream" (HarperCollins/2014), examines the evolution of American ideals through the lens of a 1957 Chevy and its 13 owners.

Your car is your trusty steed. -Earl Swift

Host Frank Stasio talks with author and journalist Earl Swift. Swift is reading at Chapel Hill Public Library on June 26th at 4pm,  McIntyre's Books on June 27th at 2pm and Quail Ridge Books on June 27th at 7pm.

