Redistricting: Who Draws The Lines?
In 1964, the Supreme Court held that the voting power of each individual should be equal. But do current voting districts reflect the principle of “one person, one vote”?
Two former North Carolina mayors have joined a coalition seeking to put the power to draw voting districts in the hands of a non partisan commission.
It ain't right. ~ Former Charlotte Mayor Richard Vinroot on gerrymandering districts
Host Frank Stasio talks with Republican and former Charlotte mayor Richard Vinroot and Democrat and former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker about gerrymandering and voting districts. Political Junkie Ken Rudin weighs in on the challenges of drawing districts.