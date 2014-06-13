Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Dance For A Warrior

dancer
John Hogg
/

South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma grew up hearing the story of his ancestor, a 19th century Xhosa warrior. The man is remembered for his long fight to preserve cultural traditions and resist colonial rule. In the dance piece, "Exit/Exist," Maqoma explores the connections between his past and present while live musicians sing in the Xhosa language.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Maqoma and singers Tobela Mpela, Siphiwe Nkabinde, Xolisile Bongwana and Timothy Moloi, as well as guitarist Guiliano Modarelli, perform live. "Exit/Exist" will be performed at Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham June 14th through 16th as part of the American Dance Festival. It was produced by MAPP International Productions, a part of The Africa Contemporary Arts Consortium.

Tags

The State of ThingsArtsAmerican Dance FestivalDanceSouth Africa
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio