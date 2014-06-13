A Dance For A Warrior

South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma grew up hearing the story of his ancestor, a 19th century Xhosa warrior. The man is remembered for his long fight to preserve cultural traditions and resist colonial rule. In the dance piece, "Exit/Exist," Maqoma explores the connections between his past and present while live musicians sing in the Xhosa language.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Maqoma and singers Tobela Mpela, Siphiwe Nkabinde, Xolisile Bongwana and Timothy Moloi, as well as guitarist Guiliano Modarelli, perform live. "Exit/Exist" will be performed at Reynolds Industries Theater in Durham June 14th through 16th as part of the American Dance Festival. It was produced by MAPP International Productions, a part of The Africa Contemporary Arts Consortium.