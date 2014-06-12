Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Restoring The NASCAR Racetrack In Hillsborough

The horse racetrack enlarged to a one-mile track for auto racing. 1955 U.S.Government aerial photo.
Historic Speedway Group
Gene Hobby's car crash in 1965 on the Occoneechee/Orange Speedway.
Historic Speedway Group
Gene Hobby's car after his 1965 crash on the Occoneechee/Orange Speedway.
Historic Speedway Group
Louise Smith, an early female NASCAR driver, after a crash at Occoneechee Speedway in 1949. Smith raced during the years 1945-56.
Orange County Historical Museum

  

The Occoneechee/Orange Speedway in Hillsborough is the only surviving dirt track from NASCAR's first season. 

Stock car legends like Richard Petty and Junior Johnson  ran more than 30 races on the mile-long loop from 1949 to 1968 when a group of clergy pressured local government to outlaw Sunday racing. A new exhibit at the Orange County Historical Museum traces the history of the speedway and the recent restoration efforts that have brought it back to life. 

 

#107460123 / gettyimages.com

Image: MARCH 10, 1963: Junior Johnson poses with actress Jayne Mansfield after winning the NASCAR Cup race at Orange Speedway. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

Host Frank Stasio talks with Brandie Fields, executive director of the Orange County Historical Museum; Gene Hobby, a former NASCAR driver and president of the Historic Speedway Group; and Bill Crowther, a historic preservationist who manages the Occoneechee Speedway property.

The State of ThingsNASCARHillsboroughOrange County Historical MuseumRacingStock Car RacingOcconeechee/Orange Speedway
