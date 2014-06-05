Dreams Of Disaster and Redemption

"The 53rd Parallel" (Light Messages Publishing/2013) is the first novel in a series about the historic, yet little known, contamination of the English River. It was the largest mercury poisoning event in North American history, bringing devastation to the many Ojibway people native to the area.

Inspired by both personal and historical events, author Carl Nordgren meditates on themes of immigration and environment as well as new beginnings and old ghosts. There's a launch party tonight from 7 to 9pm at The Makery in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Carl Nordgren, author and professor of creative entrepreneurship at Duke University.