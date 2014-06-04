Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Expansion of Video Games

boy playing a video game
creative commons
/

When many people hear the words “video game,” they think of a stereotypical geeky teenage boy. But that image does not represent the true industry. Women account for nearly half of the gaming population and more than a third of gamers are over the age of 36. Video games have expanded into an art form that produces complex narratives, cultural critiques and symphony soundtracks. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with academic and industry experts: Nick Taylor,  professor of digital media at North Carolina State University; Janelle Bonanno, editor-in-chief of Defy Media's Gamefront.com; Katherine Hayles, literature professor at Duke University and co-creator of the game "Speculat1on"; Tommy Tallarico, video game composer; and Jillian Aversa, video game vocalist. 

Tallarico and Aversa are performing with the North Carolina Symphony in Video Games Live tonight at 7:30pm at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.

Can you match the music to the video game? These are some of our favorites from today's show...

video gamesArtStorytellingCultureMusicNC Symphony
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
