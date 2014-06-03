Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Journalists Remember Tiananmen Square 25 Years Later

Scott Savitt
Scott Savitt
Tanks advance on Tiananmen Square, 1989
Scott Savitt
Scott Savitt
Scott Savitt
Scott Savitt
Scott Savitt

Chinese troops and a wall of tanks started advancing on protesters in Tiananmen Square on June 3, 1989.

By the next day, hundreds were dead and countless more wounded. They were students, professors, and other civilians fighting for government reform. And some were soldiers, who had been given permission to open fire on the thousands who had occupied the square for more than a month. 

Since then, China has experienced rapid growth under a government that the Communist Party still controls, so what does the incident in Tiananmen Square mean for China 25 years later?

Host Frank Stasio talks with former UPI reporter Scott Savitt, who was in Tiananmen Square on the day of the military crackdown, and Watson Meng, editor of Boxun.com, a website based in Durham that reports on political developments and other news in China. 

Tiananmen Square
