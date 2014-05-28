Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Is There Anything You Would Not Do For A Million Dollars?

Sociologist Stephen Vaisey
/

For a million dollars, would you: 

  • Throw a tomato at a politician? 
  • Kick a dog in the head?
  • Sign away your soul?

Sociologist Stephen Vaisey asked these questions and more in the first stage of his project, Measuring Morality, which seeks to understand moral beliefs and moral divides. The study also followed teenagers for more than a decade to monitor the development of morality in young adults. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Vaisey, sociology professor at Duke University.

What would you not do, even for a million dollars? Tell us in the comments.

