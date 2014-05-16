Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Women's Chorus Presents A Cantata About Cancer

http://womensvoiceschorus.org/
  When a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, it's a tragedy. But when writer David Wolman's wife contracted breast cancer, he chose to make the experience into art. He wrote an anthology of poetry, which composer Andrea Clearfield set to music.

A local community chorus, Women's Voices Chorus, is performing "The Long Bright" tonight at 8pm in the Hill Hall Auditorium at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Women's Voices Chorus director Allan Friedman, composer and pianist Andrea Clearfield and singer Susie Hellman. They'll also perform live in studio.

