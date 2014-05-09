Bringing The World Home To You

Long Live The King- King Mez Is Raleigh's Latest Rising Rap Star

The list of nationally-acclaimed rap artists from North Carolina is getting longer each year. The rise of Little Brother, Rapsody, 9th Wonder, and J. Cole, has solidified our state's place on the map of rap history. North Carolina's latest rap incarnation is Raleigh's King Mez. His newest album "Long Live The King," is helping him emerge from a more underground rap scene. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with King Mez about his latest album and the sound of Raleigh's hip-hop and emcee community.
 

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
