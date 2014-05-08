The Politics of Fútbol! In Latin America

Sports say a lot about a city, state, or nation. Joshua Nadel’s new book explores the place of soccer in Latin America, and how it's influenced national identity in a post-colonial world. Nadel is the author of “Fútbol!: Why Soccer Matters in Latin America” (University Press of Florida; 2014) and a professor of Latin American and Caribbean History at North Carolina Central University.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Nadel about soccer's influence on Latin American identity.



