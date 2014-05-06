Lemurs In 3-D

Sixty-five million years ago, ancestors of lemurs journeyed from Africa to Madagascar on a raft of vegetation. This explanation for their arrival, now widely accepted, was the dissertation of Anne Yoder, director of the Duke Lemur Center. It is also the subject of a new IMAX movie, "Island of Lemurs: Madagascar." Many of the lemurs that star in the film are Durham residents who were trained locally by behavioral manager Meg Dye.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Anne Yoder and Meg Dye.

http://youtu.be/m0wNff-Fl4Y