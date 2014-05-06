Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Giving Motherhood A Microphone

KeAnne Hoeg with her son, Daniel.
KeAnne Hoeg
Mandy Hitchcock with her daughter Hudson.
Mandy Hitchcock
Joy Salyers with her kids on Easter Sunday. Jack Cole (L), Jubilee and O.C.
Joy Salyers

 "Listen to your Mother" are words that make most children squirm. But a group of Triangle women put a new spin on the dreaded phrase in a theatrical event that celebrates the diverse experiences of motherhood.

Cast members tell stories ranging from an unexpected late pregnancy to the challenge of bringing your grandmother into the digital age. Host Frank Stasio talks to three of the cast members in studio: KeAnne Hoeg, Mandy Hitchcock and Joy Salyers. The show takes place at Kenan Auditorium at William Peace University in Raleigh on May 6 and May 8. 

Mother's Day
