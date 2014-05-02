Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Opera In The Garden

Andrea Moore performs in the opera, Turn of the Screw
Benjamin Britten
/
andreaedithmoore.com

   

Opera comes to life in elaborate performance halls with high-priced seats. But the high-brow setting is not the only place for opera; it also takes place in modern art museums, bars and even outdoors. "Opera in the Garden" takes the artform outside on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill’s North Carolina Botanical Garden.

The performance is part of the Chapel Hill Spring Garden tour and proceeds will help build a Children's Wonder Garden.

Host Frank Stasio talks with performers Andrea Moore, a soprano and a vocal performance lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Wade Henderson, a tenor and a computer programmer; and Aaron Thacker, a baritone, countertenor and pianist.

For more outdoor entertainment, check out Opera in the Pines on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Koka Booth Ampitheater in Cary.

Tags

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina OperaMusicClassical
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio