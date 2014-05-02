Opera comes to life in elaborate performance halls with high-priced seats. But the high-brow setting is not the only place for opera; it also takes place in modern art museums, bars and even outdoors. "Opera in the Garden" takes the artform outside on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill’s North Carolina Botanical Garden.

The performance is part of the Chapel Hill Spring Garden tour and proceeds will help build a Children's Wonder Garden.

Host Frank Stasio talks with performers Andrea Moore, a soprano and a vocal performance lecturer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Wade Henderson, a tenor and a computer programmer; and Aaron Thacker, a baritone, countertenor and pianist.

For more outdoor entertainment, check out Opera in the Pines on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Koka Booth Ampitheater in Cary.