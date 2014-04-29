Superheroes On A Submarine: A New Take On Shakespeare
Jon Haas as The Tune and Jessica Flemming as Memory Lass
Alan Dehmer
Marcia Edmundson, Lakeisha Coffey, Thaddaeus Edwards, and Mary Guthrie as The Fathom Town Enforcers
Alan Dehmer
The cast as The Fathom Town Enforcers in "Spirits to Enforce" by Mickle Maher
Alan Dehmer
Last week as Shakespeare fans around the world celebrated his 450th birthday, Durham's Manbites Dog Theater opened a modern adaptation of his last masterpiece, The Tempest.
Spirits to Enforce by Mickle Maher is a quirky show about 12 superheroes on a submarine who are conducting a telefundraiser to put on a production of The Tempest. Host Frank Stasio talks with actors Jon Haas and Jessica Flemming and director Jeff Storer.
Here's a preview:
Spirits to Enforce from Jon Haas on Vimeo.