Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Superheroes On A Submarine: A New Take On Shakespeare

1 of 3
Jon Haas as The Tune and Jessica Flemming as Memory Lass
Alan Dehmer
2 of 3
Marcia Edmundson, Lakeisha Coffey, Thaddaeus Edwards, and Mary Guthrie as The Fathom Town Enforcers
Alan Dehmer
3 of 3
The cast as The Fathom Town Enforcers in "Spirits to Enforce" by Mickle Maher
Alan Dehmer

Last week as Shakespeare fans around the world celebrated his 450th birthday, Durham's Manbites Dog Theater opened a modern adaptation of his last masterpiece, The Tempest. 

Spirits to Enforce by Mickle Maher is a quirky show about 12 superheroes on a submarine who are conducting a telefundraiser to put on a production of The Tempest. Host Frank Stasio talks with actors Jon Haas and Jessica Flemming and director Jeff Storer.

Here's a preview:

Spirits to Enforce from Jon Haas on Vimeo.

Tags

The State of ThingsManbites Dog TheatreShakespeareThe TempestPlay
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio