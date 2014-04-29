Superheroes On A Submarine: A New Take On Shakespeare

Last week as Shakespeare fans around the world celebrated his 450th birthday, Durham's Manbites Dog Theater opened a modern adaptation of his last masterpiece, The Tempest.

Spirits to Enforce by Mickle Maher is a quirky show about 12 superheroes on a submarine who are conducting a telefundraiser to put on a production of The Tempest . Host Frank Stasio talks with actors Jon Haas and Jessica Flemming and director Jeff Storer.

Here's a preview:

Spirits to Enforce from Jon Haas on Vimeo.