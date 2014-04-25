Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Friday Journalist Roundtable

The cleanup for the 2008 Tennessee coal ash disaster. Image taken March 2012.
Appalachian Voices
/
via Creative Commons/Flickr

Duke Energy’s North Carolina CEO told lawmakers this week that addressing the disposal of coal ash at the 33 ponds across this state could take years. He said the proposal to move the waste to lined sites could cost up to 10 billion dollars. Environmentalists say the issue must be addressed immediately. Host Frank Stasio talks with a journalist roundtable about the latest on coal ash, other environmental issues and Moogfest. 

Panelists include: Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press; Carol Motsinger, reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times and Greta Johnsen, Morning Edition host and reporter for WCQS.

Check out Jon's investigative report on the closing of an abortion clinic in Western North Carolina. His work reveals the public relations communications by DHHS around the closing of the clinic.

Carol's coverage highlights the diverse range of music and panels at Moogfest. And Greta focuses on who comes to Moogfest. (Hint, nerds welcome!)

Tags

The State of ThingsCoal AshMoogfestPat McCrory
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio