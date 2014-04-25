Friday Journalist Roundtable

Duke Energy’s North Carolina CEO told lawmakers this week that addressing the disposal of coal ash at the 33 ponds across this state could take years. He said the proposal to move the waste to lined sites could cost up to 10 billion dollars. Environmentalists say the issue must be addressed immediately. Host Frank Stasio talks with a journalist roundtable about the latest on coal ash, other environmental issues and Moogfest.

Panelists include: Jon Elliston, investigative reporter for Carolina Public Press; Carol Motsinger, reporter for the Asheville Citizen-Times and Greta Johnsen, Morning Edition host and reporter for WCQS.

Check out Jon's investigative report on the closing of an abortion clinic in Western North Carolina. His work reveals the public relations communications by DHHS around the closing of the clinic.

Carol's coverage highlights the diverse range of music and panels at Moogfest. And Greta focuses on who comes to Moogfest. (Hint, nerds welcome!)