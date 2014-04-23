Study Shows Women Entrepreneurs Leadership Limited

The number of female business-owners in the United States is strikingly low, but the number of couples going into business together is rising. However, a new study shows that when married women go into business with their husbands, they are less likely to maintain a leadership role. Howard Aldrich is a professor and chair of the sociology department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

