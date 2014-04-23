Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Study Shows Women Entrepreneurs Leadership Limited

The number of female business-owners in the United States is strikingly low, but the number of couples going into business together is rising. However, a new study shows that when married women go into business with their husbands, they are less likely to maintain a leadership role. Howard Aldrich is a professor and chair of the sociology department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Aldrich about the study on women and entrepreneurship that he co-authored with Tiantian Yang
 

The State of ThingsEntrepreneurWomen
