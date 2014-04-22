Bringing The World Home To You

Orchestral Music For Social Change

Marcus Gee (left) and Heyda Ortiz with Frank Stasio
Carol Jackson
/

  

 For ten hours each week, 300 children in the Triangle create a cacophony of sound using flutes, violins, cellos and drums. The  organization Kidznotes uses classical music as a tool to combat poverty by strengthening kids' community and self-esteem.

I was done with the violin and I wanted to switch to another instrument. And then I was like, maybe I could rock on this. -Marcus Gee, 10, on playing the cello

Kidznotes hosts a Renaissance-themed gala on Thursday, April 24th, inspired in part by a local children's author. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Katie Wyatt, Kidznotes Executive Director, and Julie Fortenberry, author of "The Artist and the King". Kidznotes students Marcus Gee and Heyda Ortiz and their instructor, Oakley Lyon, perform live.

Kidznotes is based on the Venezuelan program, El Sistema, which was founded by Jose Antonio Abreu. Check out his Ted Talk on the power of music in creating social change. (There is a transcript of the talk in 26 languages!)

Watch Kidznotes perform with the Durham Symphony:

http://youtu.be/hlXEacwTYDY

ClassicalSocial JusticeMusic
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
