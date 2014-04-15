Another Look At The Duke Lacrosse Case

In March 2006, three white lacrosse players at Duke University were accused of raping an African-American exotic dancer. The case raised questions about race, gender and class in the justice system. Ultimately, the lacrosse players were found innocent. But Durham District Attorney Mike Nifong lost his law license for withholding evidence and other offenses. Host Frank Stasio talks to investigative journalist and author, William Cohan about his new book, "The Price of Silence: The Duke Lacrosse Scandal, The Power of the Elite, and the Corruption of Our Great Universities" (Scribner/2014).