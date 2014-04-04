Voting Rights In North Carolina

As the May primary draws near, issues over voter rights persist. The controversial voter law passed last year requires photo identification and reduces the number of days for early voting in the May 6th primaries. A lawsuit challenging the measure may soon force legislators to release their correspondence related to drafting the legislation. Meanwhile, the State Board of Elections released a report identifying hundreds of cases of possible voter fraud.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Associated Press reporter Gary Robertson.



The deadline to register to vote in the May 6th primary is April 11th. Follow these instructions to register.



