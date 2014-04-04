Singing, Dancing Assassins
L to R: Maren Searle as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme and Julie Fishell as Sara Jane Moore";s:
Jon Gardiner for PlayMakers Repertory Company
L to R: Julie Fishell as Sara Jane Moore, Danny Binstock as John Wilkes Booth, Jeffrey Meanza as Charles Guiteau and Gregory Decandia as Leon Czolgosz
Jon Gardiner for PlayMakers Repertory Company
Assassins ensemble
Jon Gardiner for PlayMakers Repertory Company
What would have happened if John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald had met? Stephen Sonheim's musical, "Assassins" imagines a time when nine presidential killers or would-be killers can walk into a bar together. The show raises questions about what the pursuit of happiness means in America. Performed by PlayMakers Repertory Company, "Assassins" runs through April 20 at the Paul Green Theater in Chapel Hill.
Host Frank Stasio talks with director Mike Donahue and actress Julie Fishell.