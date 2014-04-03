Take Me Out To The Ballgame: Opening Day In NC

The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again. - Terrance Mann, Field of Dreams

The Major League teams threw out their first pitches earlier this week, and today is Opening Day in the minor leagues. Fans in Durham will experience the newly renovated ballpark while Charlotte Knights fans will venture downtown to their new stadium. Mark Cryan is the author of Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Cryan about the many minor league teams in the state and ballpark trends.

