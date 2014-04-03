Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Take Me Out To The Ballgame: Opening Day In NC

Durham Bulls Athletic Park
Wikipedia
Greensboro's NewBridge Bank Park
The Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina
Grainger Stasium, "The Fenway Park of North Carolina", in Kinston, NC
The Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina.
Edenton's 1939 WPA-era ballpark
The Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina
Burlington Athletic Stadium: The only Minor League Baseball ballpark built in one state, used for years by pro team, and then moved to another state
The Cradle of the Game: Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina

The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again. - Terrance Mann, Field of Dreams

The Major League teams threw out their first pitches earlier this week, and today is Opening Day in the minor leagues. Fans in Durham will experience the newly renovated ballpark while Charlotte Knights fans will venture downtown to their new stadium. Mark Cryan is the author of Cradle of the Game:  Baseball and Ballparks in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks with Cryan about the many minor league teams in the state and ballpark trends. 
 

Baseball
Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
