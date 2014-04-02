Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Future of Storytelling

In the pre-digital era, storytellers were a specific category of individuals who regaled live audiences with their tales. Now, anyone with a smart phone or a YouTube account can be a storyteller who reaches audiences across the globe. What is the future of the art of storytelling?

I think that the most important ingredient in an effective story is self-awareness... and that's exactly what's missing from most of what you receive through social media – perspective. -Krista Bremer, essayist and author

The North Carolina Literary Festival asks that question of a panel of experts this Saturday at 12:30 pm in the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with essayist and author Krista Bremer; narrative video game designer Davey Wreden; and founder of the storytelling organization, The Monti, Jeff Polish.

The State of ThingsStorytellingvideo gamesLibyaLiterature
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
