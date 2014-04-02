The Future of Storytelling

In the pre-digital era, storytellers were a specific category of individuals who regaled live audiences with their tales. Now, anyone with a smart phone or a YouTube account can be a storyteller who reaches audiences across the globe. What is the future of the art of storytelling?

I think that the most important ingredient in an effective story is self-awareness... and that's exactly what's missing from most of what you receive through social media – perspective. -Krista Bremer, essayist and author

The North Carolina Literary Festival asks that question of a panel of experts this Saturday at 12:30 pm in the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University.

Host Frank Stasio talks with essayist and author Krista Bremer; narrative video game designer Davey Wreden; and founder of the storytelling organization, The Monti, Jeff Polish.