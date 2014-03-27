Do Our Memories Define Us?

The book, "Jim Crow Wisdom," (UNC Press/2013) explores stories black Americans tell about their past and the way those stories inform modern black identity.

Yale history professor Jonathan Holloway initially researched stories in literature, dance, and film, but his work eventually led to revealing some surprising stories about his own family. Holloway will discuss the book next Thursday, April 3 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Holloway about how our memories shape our identities.