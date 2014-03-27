Bringing The World Home To You

Do Our Memories Define Us?

Book Cover of Jim Crow Wisdom by Jonathan Scott Holloway

The book, "Jim Crow Wisdom," (UNC Press/2013) explores stories black Americans tell about their past and the way those stories inform modern black identity. 

Yale history professor Jonathan Holloway initially researched stories in literature, dance, and film, but his work eventually led to revealing some surprising stories about his own family. Holloway will discuss the book next Thursday, April 3 at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Holloway about how our memories shape our identities.

The State of ThingsHayti Heritage CenterBlack IdentityMemoryAfrican-American History
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
