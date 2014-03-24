Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Art Therapist Works With Incarcerated Patients

1 of 3
Labyrinth created by inmates at Butner medical facility
Sue Etheridge
2 of 3
Mural created by patients at Butner prison
Sue Etheridge
3 of 3
Mobile created by inmates at Butner prison
Sue Etheridge

For nearly a quarter of a century, art therapist Sue Etheridge has worked with mentally ill and chronically ill patients. But it is not just in a hospital; her work takes place behind bars. Etheridge provided art therapy at the medical facility at the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina. And now she works with the incarcerated at Central Prison in Raleigh. Host Frank Stasio talks with Etheridge about her work and an award she received for her efforts from the Dalai Lama.

The State of Things
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio