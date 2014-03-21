Bringing The World Home To You

Kate And Keith Become "Genevieve & Ferdinand"

Album cover for Genevieve and Ferdinand Live

Jazz vocalist Kate McGarry and her guitarist husband Keith Ganz have been collaborating for a decade. Kate headlined their New York City-based jazz ensemble that recorded five albums, including Grammy-nominated "If Less Is More, Nothing Is Everything."

But when the two relocated to North Carolina, they decided to focus on their duo act, "Genevieve and Ferdinand". Listen to one of their tracks:

Kate and Keith talked with Frank Stasio and performed from their new album in studio.

The State of Things
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
