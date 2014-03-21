Kate And Keith Become "Genevieve & Ferdinand"

Jazz vocalist Kate McGarry and her guitarist husband Keith Ganz have been collaborating for a decade. Kate headlined their New York City-based jazz ensemble that recorded five albums, including Grammy-nominated "If Less Is More, Nothing Is Everything."

But when the two relocated to North Carolina, they decided to focus on their duo act, "Genevieve and Ferdinand". Listen to one of their tracks:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href="http://sunnysidezone.com/album/genevieve-ferdinand" href="http://sunnysidezone.com/album/genevieve-ferdinand"&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Genevieve &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Ferdinand by Kate McGarry and Keith Ganz&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Kate and Keith talked with Frank Stasio and performed from their new album in studio.