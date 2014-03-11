Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC Author Explores the Hidden Story Behind Lee Morgan's Killer

The Lady Who Shot Lee Morgan

    

In 1972, jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan was fatally shot in a New York City club where he had performed. The killer of the 33 year-old? His common-law wife Helen Morgan. After the incident, she disappeared from the public eye and little else was known about her until recently. Jazz radio announcer Larry Thomas had a chance encounter with her in a class at Shaw University and just a month before her death, she granted him an interview. Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas about his book The Lady Who Shot Lee Morgan (UBUS Communications /2014).

Tags

The State of ThingsJazzLee MorganLarry Thomas
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio