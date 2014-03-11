NC Author Explores the Hidden Story Behind Lee Morgan's Killer

In 1972, jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan was fatally shot in a New York City club where he had performed. The killer of the 33 year-old? His common-law wife Helen Morgan. After the incident, she disappeared from the public eye and little else was known about her until recently. Jazz radio announcer Larry Thomas had a chance encounter with her in a class at Shaw University and just a month before her death, she granted him an interview. Host Frank Stasio talks with Thomas about his book The Lady Who Shot Lee Morgan (UBUS Communications /2014).