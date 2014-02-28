Congolese Artists Find An Independent Platform For Their Voices

When we see The Democratic Republic of Congo on the nightly news, we see scenes of bloody conflict . Rarely do we hear from the people of Congo themselves. The Congolese arts organization Yole!Africa has a new project, Art On The Frontline, to promote the work of Congolese filmmakers and musicians.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chérie Rivers Ndaliko, co-director of Yole!Africa and professor of music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dream Under Fire: A short film produced through Art on the Frontline

"Justice" by Uhaki: Music Video produced through Art on the Frontline