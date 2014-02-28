Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Congolese Artists Find An Independent Platform For Their Voices

Fall G, Bin G and DJ Couleur at SKIFF 2013 is the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s first international film festival. SKIFF is organized by YoleAfrica and Alkebu Film Pro
http://yoleafrica.org/
/
Yole!Africa

  

 When we see The Democratic Republic of Congo on the nightly news, we see scenes of bloody conflict . Rarely do we hear from the people of Congo themselves. The Congolese arts organization Yole!Africa has a new project, Art On The Frontline, to promote the work of Congolese filmmakers and musicians. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chérie Rivers Ndaliko, co-director of Yole!Africa and professor of music at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

Dream Under Fire: A short film produced through Art on the Frontline

"Justice" by Uhaki: Music Video produced through Art on the Frontline

Tags

The State of ThingsAfricaHumanitarian AidMusicSocial Justice
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio