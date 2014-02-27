NC History Exhibit Celebrates The Stories Of Lebanese Americans

Food, music and dancing are just a few of the contributions of Lebanese Americans to North Carolina’s culture. "Cedars in the Pines,” a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History, showcases the influence of Lebanese immigrants on the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three Lebanese-American immigrants about their experiences and the exhibit. Akram Khater is curator of the exhibit and history professor at North Carolina State University; Samir Saleh is a co-owner of the local Lebanese bakery Neomonde; and Bearta Al-Chacar Powell is the owner of the Raleigh events company BienVenue.