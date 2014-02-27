Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC History Exhibit Celebrates The Stories Of Lebanese Americans

Cedars in the Pines is a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History.
/
North Carolina Museum of History

 

 Food, music and dancing are just a few of the contributions of Lebanese Americans to North Carolina’s culture. "Cedars in the Pines,” a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History, showcases the influence of Lebanese immigrants on the state.

 Host Frank Stasio talks with three Lebanese-American immigrants about their experiences and the exhibit. Akram Khater is curator of the exhibit and history professor at North Carolina State University; Samir Saleh is a co-owner of the local Lebanese bakery Neomonde; and Bearta Al-Chacar Powell is the owner of the Raleigh events company BienVenue. 

The State of ThingsHistoryImmigration
Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
