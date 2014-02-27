Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bomb-Sniffing African Rats? - SOT Is Live At Museum

APOPO HeroRAT tea egg training Dammies trainee HeroRAT swaps a tea egg containing a sample of TNT he has just found for a banana treat
flickr.com
/
APOPO

Watch live streaming video from naturalsciences at livestream.com

The State of Things is live today from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. You can watch the live feed of the radio show beginning at 12:06 EST. Topics include:

  • Giant bomb-sniffing African rats. (Really!) Danielle Lee is an animal behavior scientist who studies the rats. She will also give a talk at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences tonight at 7 p.m.

Also on the show:

