Bomb-Sniffing African Rats? - SOT Is Live At Museum
The State of Things is live today from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. You can watch the live feed of the radio show beginning at 12:06 EST. Topics include:
- Giant bomb-sniffing African rats. (Really!) Danielle Lee is an animal behavior scientist who studies the rats. She will also give a talk at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences tonight at 7 p.m.
Also on the show:
- The potential for dramatically faster Internet in the Triangle through Google Fiber
- A new exhibit about the influence of Lebanese immigrants in the state