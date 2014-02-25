Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

NC WARN And The John Locke Foundation Team Up For Electricity Competition

Power plant in Goldsboro, NC.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/dukeenergy/11441208065/
/

NC WARN, a progressive environmental non-profit, is teaming up with an unlikely partner: the John Locke Foundation. The two organizations share a desire to increase competition in the power industry and challenge Duke Energy's monopoly on electricity in the state. 
 

 The two groups will hold a public forum tomorrow in Raleigh but first Host Frank Stasio talks with Jim Warren, NC WARN's executive director, and Jon Sanders, the John Locke Foundation's director of regulatory studies. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsEnvironmentDuke EnergyElectricity
Stay Connected
Meghan Modafferi
See stories by Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio