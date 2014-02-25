NC WARN And The John Locke Foundation Team Up For Electricity Competition

NC WARN, a progressive environmental non-profit, is teaming up with an unlikely partner: the John Locke Foundation. The two organizations share a desire to increase competition in the power industry and challenge Duke Energy's monopoly on electricity in the state.





The two groups will hold a public forum tomorrow in Raleigh but first Host Frank Stasio talks with Jim Warren, NC WARN's executive director, and Jon Sanders, the John Locke Foundation's director of regulatory studies.



