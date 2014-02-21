Jack The Radio Sharpens Southern Rock Sound In Raleigh

Jack the Radio started as two North Carolina State University students creating music in their dorm room. And nearly a decade later, they are four players bigger and they have embraced their southern rock sound.

Jack the Radio joins Host Frank Stasio for an in-studio performance. Jack the Radio is A.C. Hill, George Hage, Danny Johnson, Chris Sayles, Brent Francese, and Autumn Brand.

Jack the Radio is performing as part of Band Together NC on March 1st at the Lincoln Theater in Raleigh.