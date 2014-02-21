Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Jack The Radio Sharpens Southern Rock Sound In Raleigh

Jack the Radio in a photobooth
Jack the Radio
/
Jack the Radio

  

Jack the Radio started as two North Carolina State University students creating music in their dorm room. And nearly a decade later, they are four players bigger and they have embraced their southern rock sound. 

Jack the Radio joins Host Frank Stasio for an in-studio performance. Jack the Radio is A.C. Hill, George Hage, Danny Johnson, Chris Sayles, Brent Francese, and Autumn Brand. 

Jack the Radio is performing as part of Band Together NC on March 1st at the Lincoln Theater in Raleigh.

Tags

The State of ThingsSouthern RockRaleigh
Stay Connected
Nicole Campbell
See stories by Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio