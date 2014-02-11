Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Republican Leaders Raise Starting Teacher Pay

Dave DeWitt
After ongoing controversy about educator pay, Governor Pat McCrory announced a plan to increase salaries for new teachers yesterday. Under this plan, the base pay for the state’s beginning teachers will increase to $35,000 over the next two years, bringing North Carolina starting teacher pay in line with that of border states like Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

 Critics call the plan a political maneuver that does not adequately address the issue, especially for veteran teachers. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Dave Dewitt about the future of teacher compensation. 

Meghan Modafferi
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
