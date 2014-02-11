Republican Leaders Raise Starting Teacher Pay

After ongoing controversy about educator pay, Governor Pat McCrory announced a plan to increase salaries for new teachers yesterday. Under this plan, the base pay for the state’s beginning teachers will increase to $35,000 over the next two years, bringing North Carolina starting teacher pay in line with that of border states like Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Critics call the plan a political maneuver that does not adequately address the issue, especially for veteran teachers. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Dave Dewitt about the future of teacher compensation.