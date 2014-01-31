Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The State Of The Union: What It Means For North Carolina

In his annual address to the nation, President Obama discussed raising the minimum wage for federal workers and closing the gender wage gap. He also praised North Carolina's innovation hub.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with a roundtable of experts about the speech and its implications for North Carolina: Geoff Bennett, the Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, formerly News 14 Carolina; Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie; and, Jake Vigdor, a professor of public policy and economics at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.

Nicole Campbell
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
