The State Of The Union: What It Means For North Carolina

In his annual address to the nation, President Obama discussed raising the minimum wage for federal workers and closing the gender wage gap. He also praised North Carolina's innovation hub.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with a roundtable of experts about the speech and its implications for North Carolina: Geoff Bennett, the Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News, formerly News 14 Carolina; Ken Rudin, the Political Junkie; and, Jake Vigdor, a professor of public policy and economics at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.