North Carolina's HIP Festival Makes The Old New

The Mallarmé Chamber Players are bringing the North Carolina Historically Informed Performance, or HIP music festival to the Triangle this winter. The festival seeks to expose North Carolinians to the wealth of classical music created right in their backyard. Suzanne Rousso, artistic director; Stephen Jaffe, composer; Stephanie Vial, cellist; Andy Bonner, violinist; Joey McDonnell, violist speak with Host Frank Stasio about the HIP festival and classical music in the Triangle.

