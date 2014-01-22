Program Highlights The Need For Early Childhood Literacy

Most people know it's a good idea to read to their children.

But a program called Reach Out and Read highlights just how early parents should start the practice. Reach Out and Read gets doctors to write reading prescriptions for families in the hopes of helping them jump start their children's chances for literacy.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Donna White, deputy director of the North Carolina Partnership for Children and Smart Start; Tiffany Britt, a mother of two children participating in Reach Out and Read; and Savannah Junkins, a physician assistant.